Richmond’s City Commission approved a 1.5%, minimum $5,000 homestead exemption during Monday’s city Commission meeting.
City staff delivered presentation about local option exemptions, which include over 65 exemption and homestead exemption. Richmond currently offers a $6,000 exemption for property owners 65 and over but did not offer a homestead exemption.
A peer city Comparison was included in the staff presentation, which showed Richmond’s current exempt property at 37.53%, largely due to it being the county seat of Fort Bend County.
Commercial value comparison and single-family residential value comparisons as well as property tax and sales tax data were also shared with the commission.
“I feel strongly about passing something supporting a homestead exemption for our residents” before the 1.5% homestead exemption was approved,” said Mayor Becky Haas. “As example, the average home value in Richmond is $140,321, which means minimum exemption of $5,000 would apply, so the effective homestead exemption would be 3.6%."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.