Richmond City Commission approved an Engineering Services contract with Prime Controls, Inc. in the amount of $154,859 for SCADA HMI software conversions for the city’s surface water and groundwater plants, regional wastewater plant and lift stations.
The city of Richmond’s critical utility infrastructure is controlled by SCADA, a broad term used to describe the hardware and software utility operators depend on to operate and control the city’s surface water plant, groundwater plants, wastewater plant and some lift stations through human machine interface (HMI) software.
Water and Wastewater treatment plants are primarily SCADA driven and the HMI software must be reliable and serviceable to achieve maximum performance.
