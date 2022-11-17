Prairie View A&M Cooperative Extension Program (PVAMU-CEP), Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Texas Parks and Wildlife has scheduled a workshop on feral hogs and wildlife management for Friday Nov. 18 at Long Acres Ranch in Richmond. The workshop, scheduled for 10 a.m. until noon at 2335 Richmond Parkway, will teach about feral hog biology, history, economic impact and control strategies. Jon McLeod, a wildlife biologist with Texas Parks & Wildlife, and Derrick Banks, extension program specialist at PVAMU-CEP, will update on Texas Parks & Wildlife updates. Free registration can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feral-hog-and-wildlife-management-workshop-tickets-412956172027. Anyone seeking more information about the event is welcome to contact abhakeem@pvamu.edu.
