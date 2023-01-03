The Richmond City Commission will hold a workshop on fire protection services and costs for the city and neighborhoods in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
The meeting is open to the public and begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at City Hall, 600 Morton St. At the request of the city commission, staff conducted a financial analysis to determine if city residents were subsidizing fire protection service.
Historically, the city’s agreement for fire protection was fixed at $350,000. However, that fixed amount has not been adjusted over time, and some commissioners believe the fixed amount should be adjusted to current density of commercial and residential structures.
Options include renegotiating the current amount based on an authenticated equity split; charging outside city/ non-contract residents for fire protection; and conducting a feasibility study to determine what an appropriate fee for fire and/ or police protection should be for the city, the residents and businesses in the city’s ETJ or future ETJ.
