Residents in Del Webb and Williams Ranch subdivisions breathed a sigh of relief on Monday when the city commission rejected a preliminary plat for a trucking facility that would’ve been located along the north side of U.S. Highway 59 and to the south of both neighborhoods.
Residents descended on city hall Monday night to protest a variance that would’ve allowed 18-wheelers to load and unload 24/7 next door to a subdivision.
The proposed plat for the Williams Ranch Business Park — four warehouses with loading docks for 18-wheelers with 156 parking spaces for trailers — was unanimously denied by the planning and zoning commission on April 4.
Monday’s result was the same outcome for the city commission.
“The variance is my main concern,” Mayor Becky Haas said. “I, for one, will not approve a provision that will cut this neighborhood off from additional access of any kind. We have total control of this additional access and I would hate for my name to be associated with anything less. It’s my opinion that this variance should be denied.”
Following a short executive session, the commission returned and unanimously denied the variance to the delight of many residents in attendance.
Residents in public comments and outside the city chambers complained that the 24 hour distribution center would be disruptive in their day-to-day activities
Residents also wished for the 63.899-acre tract of land to be used for businesses that could continue economic development.
The city commission took the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission and put a stop to the variance.
“An item will run through P & Z and then to the Commission for the commission to accept or deny the P & Z’s recommendation,” Communication Specialist Michelle Moore said. “So last night [Monday] the Commission denied the preliminary plat and the variance. My point was the city is limited in the ETJ with jurisdictional responses, not the same as within the city limits. Most people don’t even know of or have never heard of an ETJ so just assume any land with a Richmond address is under jurisdiction of the city. This is another example where the city doesn’t have jurisdiction to completely regulate what that landowner does in the ETJ.”
