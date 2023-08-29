Richmond city commissioners voted last week to move forward with a proposed 66¢ per $100 tax rate — the city’s current tax rate. This does not mean the 2024 tax rate is set but is one step in the process of setting the tax rate during the budget process.
The city has two public meetings planned for Sept. 12 on the 2023-24 budget and Sept. 18 on the tax rate.
“The city has lowered the tax rate 13¢ over the last 14 years, between fiscal years 2009 to 2023, while maintaining the high level of services that Richmond residents expect,” said City Manager Terri Vela.
“Property tax is the most stable funding source in the city, as it ensures recurring funding is available to meet Richmond’s first-class service level commitments which will not be compromised. The Richmond Commission continues its commitment to citizens in lowering property taxes in a fiscally responsible manner, striving to find ways to provide property tax relief through tax enhancements.”
The commission has approved tax exemption enhancements for $6,000 with 65-plus exemption and homestead exemption of 2.5%, a 1% increase over 2023. “Additionally, the commission is committed to identify and invest any additional funding into rehabilitating aging infrastructure to create a flourishing and beautiful city for generations to come,” Vela said.
