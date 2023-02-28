The City of Richmond’s infrastructure is being upgraded in several areas thanks to action taken by the City’s Commission. Richmond Commissioners approved four different service contracts for construction and rehabilitation projects.
One of the four projects is subsidized by a 2021 American Rescue Plan Act grant. The federally funded issued grant awarded to the City for $3.116 million goes to support the nation’s public transportation systems, among other day-to-day operations and cleaning and sanitation efforts. A Construction Services Contract with ISJ Underground Utilities, LLC was approved for the Downtown water line rehabilitation project totaling $1,349,816.00. The project will replace 7,000 linear feet of 6, 8, and 12-inch water lines. In addition, new hydrants and valves will be included in the scope of work.
Three other service contracts were awarded. Two of the contracts were for engineering firms after a requirement for qualifications was solicited by City staff. Late last year, the city executed a reuse agreement with Municipal Utility District (MUD) 215 to expand the existing wastewater reuse facilities at the Regional Wastewater Plant. The expansion that will be needed includes facilities to store reuse water and provide treated effluent for right of way watering and amenities in MUD 215. Kimley-Horn and Associates was awarded the contract for $282,000 and will provide design and construction services for the expansion of the reclaimed water system at the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).
In addition, another contract to help facilitate commercial re-development on Highway 90A for a water and wastewater project was awarded to Lockwood, Andres, and Newnam Inc. Engineering (LAN). The $338,000.00 contract will include design of water and wastewater Infrastructure east of Damon to Edgewood Drive on the south side of Hwy. 90A for future and existing development.
The third service contract was for the Ransom Road Water Plant and went to CSE W-Industries, for $58,169.00. CSE W-Industries will install a new generator and slab, remove an old fuel tank, and make operational.
All these projects will help enhance Richmond’s existing community and promote growth.
