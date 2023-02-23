RICHMOND — During Monday’s meeting, the Richmond City Commission approved projects to rehabilitate and preserve the city’s neighborhoods and community assets.
Commission members approved a construction services contract with ISJ Underground Utilities, LLC, for a rehab project on the downtown water line.
The company’s bid was $1,349,816 and payment will come out of an ARPA grant worth $3.116 million awarded earlier this year.
The work includes replacing more than 7,000 linear feet of six-, eight- and 12-inch water lines.
Officials said the project also includes new hydrants and valves, 60-plus new near and far side services, traffic control and site restoration.
Restoration will be completed within 90 to 120 days.
City leadership also began plans to redevelop U.S. Highway 90A water and wastewater infrastructure.
Commission members chose LAN Engineering to begin work on new water lines for $338,000.
The company will install a 12-inch water line and a 10-inch wastewater line along US 90A from Damon Street to Edgewood Drive.
The commission then approved $58,169 to install a new water plant generator along Ransom Road.
The generator was damaged beyond repair during routine operations, officials said.
A replacement was ordered a year ago but due to the long lead time for obtaining generators, bidding for the installation was completed only recently to coincide with the delivery, officials said.
CSE W-Industries was chosen to install new electrical services, remove the fuel tank and associated concrete, install the associated generator conduit, pour a new slab and install the new generator.
Officials said the project would take 31 days to complete with the plant being out of service for possibly one day.
All items were unanimously approved.
