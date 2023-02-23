RICHMOND — During Monday’s meeting, the Richmond City Commission approved projects to rehabilitate and preserve the city’s neighborhoods and community assets.

Commission members approved a construction services contract with ISJ Underground Utilities, LLC, for a rehab project on the downtown water line.

The company’s bid was $1,349,816 and payment will come out of an ARPA grant worth $3.116 million awarded earlier this year.

The work includes replacing more than 7,000 linear feet of six-, eight- and 12-inch water lines.

Officials said the project also includes new hydrants and valves, 60-plus new near and far side services, traffic control and site restoration.

Restoration will be completed within 90 to 120 days.

City leadership also began plans to redevelop U.S. Highway 90A water and wastewater infrastructure.

