The Richmond city commission unanimously approved to adopt new ordinances under its “Nuisances” category of city code relating to vacant structures and busted vehicles.
The first to be adopted during Monday’s council meeting providing new definitions for “vacant commercial structures.”
The ordinance designates a structure as a “nuisance” if it is vacant for a six-month period with little to no furniture or actively used or occupied .
City Attorney Gary Smith stated actively use means trade or business during normal business hours for at least 10 days a month.
To register as regularly occupied, an authorized person must be present in the building for at least four hours a day, Smith said.
Council next approved amendment to add trailers to the wrecked and junked vehicles ordinance.
The language states that a vehicle is considered dismantled if it is inoperable for 72 consecutive hours or 30 consecutive days.
If the owner is unwilling to address the problem, the ordinance states — following due process — for the vehicle’s removal.
The decision to amend the section regarding weeds and rubbish was to be made but City Manager Terri Vela sought more time.
“I wanted to do a revised edition for consideration and there is some additional work that needs to be done,” Vela said at the meeting. “We are getting consideration and feedback over the week and through week and won’t have it ready at this time.”
The proposed ordinance unified definitions related to rubbish and trash and deleted provisions regarding “substandard structure, pools, flea markets” and related obstructions within the property maintenance and fire codes.
More work was also needed for a proposed amendment to city code regarding the care and control of dangerous dogs.
Staff wished to delete the “outdated” language categorized barking dogs as a nuisance and dangerous to people and other pets.
Staff also wanted to develop clearer criteria on whether a barking dog is an actual nuisance in a neighborhood.
Vela hopes to have the amendment ready for commission’s approval by next month’s meeting.
Full ordinances can be found at richmondtx.gov for more information.
