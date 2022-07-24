The Richmond City Commission plans to begin the process of securing a $12.7 million bond that covers multiple municipal, wastewater and water-related projects for the fiscal year 2023.
Staff detailed the certificate of obligation bond proposal at Monday’s meeting to the receptive commission.
A certificate of obligation bond issue does not require voter approval before issuing unlike general obligation bonds, per the Texas Comptroller.
Municipal projects worth $6.62 million would be fully funded by the bond. Those include the EOC relocation, street barn renovation and Mandola and Veranda in-city developer reimbursements.
Wastewater projects covered by the potential new funding would be the Mandola commercial sewer line ($1.95 million), regional wastewater rehab ($580,000), SCADA upgrade ($180,000), work on the south wastewater treatment plant ($3 million) and wastewater rehab ($90,000).
About $280,000 would be added to water projects from the proposed bonds to help with Project Normandy, the Ransom Road generator and overall water rehab.
The city has $2.86 million in existing bonds, $10.45 million from grants, $ 7.76 million from county mobility bonds and $700,000 in cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.