RICHMOND — The city of Richmond advanced strategic planning discussions regarding city hall and drainage improvements during Tuesday’s special meeting.
In regards to a new city hall, City Manager Terri Vela said it’s a goal in the city’s strategic plans to look at solutions within their facilities for a short-term solution.
Short-term solutions include reviewing staffing and space needs by July and preparing an overview report by August, Vela said.
Council does not expect to begin building a new city hall but rather make short-term improvements.
More detailed discussions are tentative to be addressed during a workshop in September.
Staff will then plan to finalize a report for the council to review with potential locations and funding costs with a decision date set tentatively for Jan. 23.
Council also plans to award drainage project contracts by July.
“We received funds from a Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Grant and are related to projects that were impacted by (Hurricane) Harvey such as 2nd street drainage improvements, Newton Dip improvements, and Rabbs Bayou improvements,” Vela said.
Council also brought up the proposed property tax rate of 63 cents per taxable value.
Vela added that the rate is “very preliminary.”
The actual tax rate will materialize after the certification process is complete on or near July 25, Vela said.
The proposed rate would be five cents lower than the 68-cent mark from last year.
Budget workshops and public hearings are planned for later this summer and into the fall, Vela said.
“We will have a budget workshop on Aug. 1 and Aug. 15 and a public hearing on the budget on Sept. 8,” Vela said. “We should both adopt at the Sept. 19 meeting.”
Council meets again Monday at 4:30 p.m.
In that meeting, officials will divert their attention to potentially negotiating engineering services for expanding the South Wastewater Treatment Plant, south of Hwy 59 for Municipal Utility District (MUD) 207 (Berry Tract) and at the corner of Williams Way and Hwy 59.
Staff is recommending that the commission authorizes Vela to negotiate with KIT Engineering with an anticipated cost of $3 million.
The meeting was to take place at 600 Morton St.
Residents unable to attend can view the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbg2NRf92u and use the meeting ID 856 7708 6303.
For the full agenda, visit https://www.richmondtx.gov.
