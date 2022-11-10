Four years ago, a blue wave swept Fort Bend County Republican judges out of office.

On Tuesday, two of those winning Democrat judges lost their re-election bid.

Two other Democrat judges who took office four years ago were ousted in the March primary election.

O’Neil Williams and Sherman Hatton join Democrats Frank J. Fraley and Ronald Rolnick, who lost their re-election bids in March.

Still, Democrats snapped up five of the nine judgeships.

Four district court seats were up for election and five county court at law seats.

Republicans will serve as judges of two of the four district courts and two of the five county court at law courts.

