Members of the Rosenberg Development Corp. joined city leaders and community activists on Wednesday at the ribbon-cutting for the newly installed shaded pavilion at Becerra Park.
Ted Garcia, president of the RDC, said the project was one of many ways the RDC spends its funding.
During recent city council meetings, council members got a closer look at the RDC and its activities. The RDC was founded in 1995 and is funded by sales tax revenue. The RDC receives one-half cent of the 2-cents sales tax collected by merchants monthly and returned to the city by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
The RDC collected $5.58 million in sales tax revenue in the 2020-21 fiscal year and has spent all but about $1.1 million.
The seven-member board comprises Ted Garcia, president, John Herne, vice president, Lupe Uresti-Cabello, treasurer, George Hext-Contreras, secretary, Mayor Kevin Raines, director, council member Tim Anders, director and Mayor Pro Tem Marc Morales, director.
Projects to be funded by the RDC in 2022 are:
■ Fort Bend Transit, $75,000, provides bus routes through Richmond and Rosenberg and operates a demand-response service, a commuter park and ride and point deviation route service.
■ Texas State Technical College, $300,000, the seventh annual installment for the operation of its Rosenberg campus.
■ Dollar Tree Distribution Center, $300,000, as direct incentives to Dollar Tree to create jobs.
■ Public park improvements, $100,000 of which $50,000 is allocated to the Texas Master Naturalist Program.
■ Prospective businesses, $500,000 as direct incentives to create jobs.
■ City infrastructure improvements, $500,000, to assist the city in expanding infrastructure along U.S. 59 from SH 36 to Kroesche Road.
■ U.S. 59 overpass improvements, $50,000 for the painting of the city seal on newly completed overpasses on U.S. 59.
■ Travis Park, $350,000 for construction of a basketball pavilion.
■ Brazos Town Center, $287,500 for the design and construction of a roadway connection from U.S. 59 to Town Center Boulevard, traffic signal installation at Commercial Drive and related landscaping and signage improvements.
■ Travis Park splash pad, $585,000.
■ Highway 90A revitalization, $250,000, will focus on the corridor from Richmond city limits to the Triple Fork area in west Rosenberg.
