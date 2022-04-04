More than 500,000 of the estimated 860,000 residents in Fort Bend County have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, health authorities reported.
As of Friday, April 1, 502,926 residents have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department, which has tracked the virus and its impact since March 2020. The data is posted on the county’s website at fbchealth.org. The data is updated daily Monday through Friday. The data has not been updated since 5 p.m. Friday so it is likely that even more residents have been fully inoculated against Covid.
Here’s some interesting data on the county’s Covid-19 community impact dashboard:
■ 231,646 — total doses administered by Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Dept.
■ 1,227,236 — total doses administered to FBC residents by all providers.
■ 63,474 — number of residents partially vaccinated (have received one of two inoculations or two inoculations but not the booster shot.)
■ 197,964 — number of residents who have received an additional or booster dose by all providers.
■ 75% — the portion of Fort Bend County residents 5-years-old or older who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
■ 95% — the portion of Fort Bend County residents 65-years-old or older who have received at least one dose.
■ 18% — the portion of 30-39-year-olds who are fully vaccinated, the largest group as of March 30.
■ 10% — the portion of residents 65 years old or older who are fully vaccinated.
■ 159,231 — number of total Covid cases countywide since March 2020.
■ 161,630 — number of free Covid tests performed at county testing sites.
■ 231,646 — number of free vaccine doses administered at county sites.
■ 1,230 — number of Fort Bend County residents who have perished from Covid.
Of the residents who have died from Covid, 659 have been age 70 or older, 284 have been between the age of 60-69, 169 have been between the age of 50-59, 82 have been between the age of 40-49, 24 have been between the age of 30-39, 11 have been between the age of 18-29, and one has been between the age of 0-17. Fifty-eight percent of those who died were male and the largest majority of those who succumbed were white (489 deaths).
