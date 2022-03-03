Democrat Monica Rawlins will battle Republican Walter Armatys in November for the 328th District Court judge’s seat.
Rawlins defeated two opponents in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
The political newcomer snatched 24,716, or 71.13% of the 34,748 votes cast in the race.
Jetty Abraham drew 5,485 votes, or 15.79%, and Blair Parker earned 4,547 votes, or 23.09%.
Armatys was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
