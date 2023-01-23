Robert Allen Satterfield

Robert Allen Satterfield

A discrepancy in Robert Allen Satterfield’s testimony was highlighted as soon as Texas Ranger David Chauvin began his third full day of testimony in the capital murder trial Tuesday.

By the time he was released Wednesday at 4:35 p.m., the Ranger had spent 4½ days in the witness box.

Also, Chauvin agreed with lead defense attorney Brian Lacour that two of the three murder victims might be alive today had the landowner warned them or called law enforcement when he learned someone had already been killed on his property.

The eight-man, seven-woman jury (including alternates) began listening to the second week of testimony Tuesday, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

During the holiday weekend, Chauvin went back to listen to audio recordings of conversations between himself and Satterfield, 41, who is being tried on a capital murder charge for killing Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr. of Angleton on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

The boy would have turned 5 the next day.

Also killed were his father, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; and his mother, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24.

