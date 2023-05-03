Darryl Humphrey Sr.

Kendleton residents who attended a public hearing Tuesday on annexation were shocked and dismayed to discover that the property had already been annexed three months ago.

Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. told citizens the community had always annexed the property prior to holding the second public hearing on the annexation.

That didn’t sit well with many who attended the hearing in order to see exactly who owned the property about to be annexed and where the properties were located.

A legal announcement placed in The Herald about Tuesday’s public hearing only mentioned tracts and surveys and did not include the names of owners or what streets and roadways the property bordered.

Humphrey said the information would be provided to the public on Friday.

One of the properties belongs to Humphrey’s son, Darryl Humphrey Jr. and some property belongs to Bouche Mickey, a land developer who is a friend of the mayor’s.

It doesn’t matter who owns the property, Humphrey said. If the council votes to bring the property into the city, that’s all that counts, he explained.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.