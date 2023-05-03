Kendleton residents who attended a public hearing Tuesday on annexation were shocked and dismayed to discover that the property had already been annexed three months ago.
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. told citizens the community had always annexed the property prior to holding the second public hearing on the annexation.
That didn’t sit well with many who attended the hearing in order to see exactly who owned the property about to be annexed and where the properties were located.
A legal announcement placed in The Herald about Tuesday’s public hearing only mentioned tracts and surveys and did not include the names of owners or what streets and roadways the property bordered.
Humphrey said the information would be provided to the public on Friday.
One of the properties belongs to Humphrey’s son, Darryl Humphrey Jr. and some property belongs to Bouche Mickey, a land developer who is a friend of the mayor’s.
It doesn’t matter who owns the property, Humphrey said. If the council votes to bring the property into the city, that’s all that counts, he explained.
But the annexation procedure bothered members of the audience.
“I understand this would be considered the second hearing, am I correct?” said Faye Taylor.
City Secretary Christina Flores said the council already held the first public hearing, which no member of the public attended.
“This is the second one,” Mayor Humphrey told Taylor.
“So, after this second one, and you vote, then...” Taylor continued.
“We already voted,” Humphrey interjected.
“So you’ve already voted to annex?” Taylor asked.
“Yes,” Humphrey responded. “It was done right here in public in front of everyone.”
Humphrey said the council voted 4-1 in February to annex the seven parcels of property.
He said the first public hearing on the annexation took place the night the council held a tax hearing.
“But how could you vote on it without having the second hearing (first)?” Taylor asked.
“That’s right,” another person said.
“The process is, that the council votes to do it and then you go through the hearing process,” Humphrey told the audience.
“It’s already been approved to be annexed in. Tonight’s just an opportunity for people to voice their opinions on the annexation.”
Lester Perry was perplexed.
“So let me get this straight, y’all have already made the decision to annex it, we’re just in the stage of waiting to finalize it?” Perry asked.
“I told you— It seems like an awkward way that it is being done. It seems like it should be done in reverse, and that’s how I thought years ago (it should be done),” Humphrey explained. “But the city council voted to approve it. It’s been approved months ago, but we have to make sure to go through the hearings to make sure to get everything right. So we’re going through the hearing process so that everybody can come and voice their opinions, like you are doing tonight, and once the hearings are over, basically, the properties can be filed and come in (to the city).”
Even members of the council scratched their heads over the annexation procedure.
Taylor asked for clarification.
“I’m not trying to be adversarial, but in my reading of it, it was different, In my reading and understanding, you have a hearing and citizens come in and then you have the vote,” Taylor said. “But if you’re saying you already had the vote, is this just a (formality) part of it then?”
Humphrey was clearly growing weary of the questions around this time.
“This is the process that has been in place, that we’ve been doing for the last so many years, and even before I came in is how it was done. This is the process our attorneys and everyone knew about and so if they knew about it then we’re obviously doing it right.”
Humphrey wanted to know why everyone was asking questions about the annexation and property ownership months after the council voted to annex the properties.
Why weren’t they asking these questions at the first public hearing and the night the council voted to annex the properties, he asked.
“We’re here kind of nitpicking the situation now,” he groused, saying the questions are inspired by “hate.” “I would understand true concerns, but if it was true concerns we should have had these questions in February or March or April.”
Taylor asked Humphrey not to admonish citizens for missing meetings and public hearings and raising ‘true concerns’ because he may not understand their work situation.
Darryl Lee, Humphrey’s cousin, said that most citizens are unaware of meeting times and dates because the agendas are not always posted properly.
Humphrey reminded Lee that city council meetings and workshops are always held at the same time each month.
Kendleton business owner Todd Doucet asked Humphrey why it was that his son and property developer Bouche Mickey stood up at an April council meeting and explained why they wanted their property annexed into the city — if it had already been voted on.
“About a month ago, what was the point of your son and Mr. Bouche actually getting in front of everybody and pitching to have (their property) annexed?” Doucet said.
Any citizens can come to a council meeting and speak, Humphrey said.
Doucet filed a Texas Public Information Act request with the city of Kendleton in March 2021 and February 2022. Among the 16 public records he requested was any business dealings between the city and Mickey’s company.
Humphrey failed or refused to respond to Doucet’s request, which led to Humphrey’s criminal indictment in December 2022.
Hubert Walker asked Humphrey how much the annexation would cost the city.
Humphrey said annexation will help a city more than hurt it because it will bring in much-needed property taxes and help the community obtain grants and state and federal funding, which he says is based partly on population.
Walker wanted to know if the city would have to provide water and sewer service to the properties.
Humphrey conceded there would be upfront costs to provide water and sewer services to the properties but that could later be made up through property tax revenue.
After the public hearing, City Attorney Grady Randle, who did not attend the hearing, told The Herald that the proper order is for the council to hold the public hearings first and then vote on annexation.
