Fort Bend County Democrats once again nominated longtime Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage to represent them on the county commissioners court.
Prestage will face Republican challenger Melissa M. Wilson in the November general election.
Prestage defeated two challengers in the Tuesday Democratic primary election: Larry Blackmon and Geneane Hughes. Prestage drew 7,233 votes, or 50.31% of all the votes cast — just enough to escape a runoff election.
Blackmon earned 3,658 votes, or 25.45%, and Hughes garnered 3,485, or 24.24%. A total of 14,376 votes were cast in the race by Democrats and 7,163 by Republicans.
Wilson earned 59.39% percent of the votes cast in the Republican primary while Ramirez drew 42.61%.
