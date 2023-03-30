Press conference on organ harvesting

Texas State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), Chair of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services (HHS), led a press conference and public hearing on Senate Bill 1040, a bill to combat the practice of forcibly removing human organs for transplant (Forced Organ Harvesting).

Joining Kolkhorst at the press conference were Sen. Angela Paxton, Rep. Tom Oliverson, Rep. Salman Bhojani, and Rep. Jacey Jetton, as well as individuals who have witnessed forced organ harvesting.

The testimony shared during this morning’s HHS Committee hearing included witnesses who have had firsthand experience with the barbaric and profitable trade, most often found in China. If passed, Kolkhorst’s bill prohibits Texas health plans from paying for the transplant of an organ originating from or is transplanted in a country known to participate in forced organ harvesting.

“Forced organ harvesting is a horrific practice. This bill not only brings this issue to more light but also prevents Texans and Texas health plans from unknowingly becoming complicit in forced organ harvesting,” said Senator Kolkhorst. “Because health plans are regulated at the state level, Texas holds a powerful tool to combat the hideous industrial-scale practice of forced organ harvesting, particularly those of persecuted religious groups in China.”

For over 20 years, the Chinese government has engaged in the practice of forcibly removing human organs for transplant. In June 2019, the non-governmental, independent China Tribunal, operating out of London, announced its finding that China has practiced systematic forced organ removal from prisoners of conscience.

“It is clear to me, through several sessions of work on this issue, that the Chinese Communist Government—and other governments engaged in forced organ harvesting—see its people as a commodity,” said Rep. Oliverson. “People are being sacrificed for financial gain by governments that do not care about them and it is our duty to ensure that we not help to enable these practices.”

It is believed that organs may have been harvested from hundreds of thousands of incarcerated people and religious groups, particularly Uyghurs, Muslims, Falun Gong practitioners, and House Church Christians, among others. China has enabled what has been deemed “transplant tourism,” where individuals who are critically in need of an organ travel to China and pay tens of thousands of dollars for one of the estimated 60,000 to 90,000 forced transplant surgeries each year.

