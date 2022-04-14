A Richmond teenager who politely robbed a convenience store two years ago has pleaded guilty to robbery and sentenced to three years in prison.
Jordan Genero Vasquez pleaded guilty April 5 to robbing the Heights Mini Mart at 1308 Clay St. in Richmond on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Vasquez, who was 17 at the time of the heist, and companion Fernando Garza, also 17 at the time, were indicted by a Fort Bend County grand jury on one count of armed robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Vasquez and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office entered into a plea agreement in which the young man would plead to the lesser offense of robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Judge Tameika Carter sentenced him to three years behind bars with credit for 582 days served, which means he will have to serve about a year and a half.
Richmond police officers said two young men, wearing masks and hoodies to hide their identities, walked into the Heights Mini Mart at 1308 Clay St. around 9:30 p.m., pointed guns in the cashier’s face and demanded cash from the register and a case filled with e-cigarettes. They thanked the cashier after he complied with their demands.
Lt. Lowell Neinast, public information officer for the police department, said the men left the store on foot.
Neinast said officers received good descriptions of the bandits. Garza was found at his residence in Richmond and Vasquez was found in Rosenberg, Neinast said.
Garza has yet to go to trial for his alleged role in the hold-up.
