Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal shooting on Friday in Richmond.
Roshad Dante Herron, 33, was the victim in the fatal shooting, the Richmond Police Department reported.
A man was detained by Richmond police around 3 p.m. Friday following the shooting death, police reported. However, the police department did not release the name and age of the alleged shooter and no charges and no arrest have been made at this time, a spokesman for the police department said.
Richmond police investigators met with Fort Bend County District Attorney’s prosecutors on Monday to discuss Herron’s death and gather more information connected to the shooting.
The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Travis Street in Richmond city limits around 3 p.m. Friday.
Officers arrived to find one man dead from a gunshot wound, police reported.
“The man who allegedly shot the victim was waiting on location for police to arrive at the scene,” said Lt. Lowell Neinast, public information officer for the police department. “Investigation showed there was an argument between the two individuals before one of the parties involved shot the other.”
No other individuals were injured in this shooting incident, Neinast said.
