BY HERALD STAFF
A Pleak man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in March 2019 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, court records reveal.
Santana Ray Losoya, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend, Brandy Cano, at their Pleak Crossing home on March 11, 2019, according to court records.
The shooting took place at a residence in the 6900 block of Pleak Crossing Road, a subdivision off of State Highway 36 about five miles south of Rosenberg.
Losoya and Cano were arguing when Losoya produced a handgun and shot the woman and killed her, sheriff’s investigators reported the following day.
Cano was 22 at the time.
A neighbor told The Herald that the couple acted as though they were married and they had a 3-year-old daughter together.
Losoya was charged with first-degree murder and placed on a $100,000 bond but apparently never posted bail. He accumulated 1,065 days of credit while in the Fort Bend County Jail, which will be applied against his sentence.
He could have been sentenced to up to 99 years in prison.
Because a firearm was involved, Losoya will have to serve at least half his 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Losoya waived his right to a trial by jury and Frank J. Fraley, judge of the 240th Judicial District, sentenced him during a bench trial on Feb. 7.
