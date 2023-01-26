The Pleak Fire Department was founded in 1993. It is staffed by paid and volunteer personnel.
They protect roughly 16 square miles, being Pleak City Limits and the surrounding ETJ.
They have four emergency vehicles comprising an engine, tanker pumper, rescue squad, brush truck and a boat that was received via a grant from Fire House Subs.
The fire department runs on funds collected by Fort Bend County ESD 6, based on property appraisals (personal resident, multifamily and commercial). The current budget for 2023 is $311,450.
Jordan Blegen is the fire chief who started as paid personnel and was voted into the fire chief position in 2015. Daryl Schmidt, the assistant chief, also started as paid personnel, was elected in 2015. They have seven volunteers and 10 paid personnel.
They had 461 medical/rescue calls and 154 fire/other calls last year. They mutually aid most of the surrounding areas: Richmond, Rosenberg, Fairchild, Needville and Beasley, when needed, mutual aid to Pleak.
They have a Pleak Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, which usually does a yearly fundraiser that raises several thousands of dollars but has not done a large one due to Covid and the lack of volunteers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.