“Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe is described by its publisher as “an intensely cathartic autobiography (that) charts Kobabe’s journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears.” The book “started as a way to explain to Kobabe’s family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual. (However), Gender Queer is more than a personal story: it is a useful and touching guide on gender identity--what it means and how to think about it--for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.”
The League City Council has appointed a panel to review literature in the town library that some say is unsuitable for young people.
But the Fort Bend County Library System already has policy in place to remove books, magazines or other periodicals that some find obscene.
“There is a process for anyone who wishes to challenge a book,” said Michele Pettigrew, a spokeswoman for the library system.
The process is shown in section No. 13 in the Collection Management Policy, and can be found on the library system’s website by clicking on “policies and procedures” at the very bottom.
The Fort Bend County Library System has books on its shelves found on many banned book lists.
They include “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Breathless,” “A Court of Silver Flames,” “Jack of Hearts,” “House of Earth and Blood,” “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir Manifesto,” and “Beautiful.”
Some books are on the banned list because they’re believed to be racist.
“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison is on the list because the main protagonist believes blue eyes and white people are better than Black people like herself.
Other books on the banned list combine racism and sexuality.
In his book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” prominent journalist and LGBTQIA-plus activist George M. Johnson explores his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia. “From the memories of getting his teeth kicked out by bullies at age five, to flea marketing with his loving grandmother, to his first sexual relationships, this young-adult memoir weaves together the trials and triumphs faced by Black queer boys.”
Some of the books on the banned list, such as “Gender Queer,” are only available in the adult section at Fort Bend County libraries, Pettigrew said.
Likewise, she added, children under the age of 15 are not allowed to be in the library unaccompanied by an adult.
“As for why (“Gender Queer”) or others are on our shelves, our Collection Management Policy states ‘Library materials and services are selected, organized, and made accessible in order to meet the library needs of the community.”
The policy goes on to state: “Patron interest, both expressed and anticipated, are important factors for the materials and formats that are selected. Materials are also selected to ensure that the collection as a whole contains materials on many different topics, that there is a choice of materials or formats on the subject, and that multiple viewpoints are expressed.”
Patrons interested in having a book or periodical removed may file a grievance with the library system through its Collection Management Policy.
However, under the policy, anonymous inquiries or objections will not be considered.
The Fort Bend County resident must be willing to provide name and contact information and complete the “Request for Reconsideration of Library Materials” form available online and at the library.
“A review committee of five qualified librarians, appointed by a collection development coordinator, will evaluate the item or items in relation to the library’s mission and selection criteria,” the policy stipulates.
“Since the entire work must be considered in this process, all parties — including the individual requesting the reconsideration — must read and review the entire work. During the evaluation period, the material in question remains available to the public.”
Afterward, the Collection Development Coordinator will provide a formal response to the request for reconsideration that states the committee’s recommendation regarding the item under review and provides information for contacting the library director if further action is required.
The coordinator also must provide a response to the individual within one month from the submittal of the reconsideration form.
“If the individual is not satisfied with the committee’s recommendation, they may request further review of the item or items in question,” according to the policy.
When that happens, the library director will ask the library advisory board, appointed representatives of the different county precincts, to form a five-person committee of members to review the item or items in question.
The Library Advisory Board Committee then reviews the item and makes a recommendation regarding the disposition of the item or items in question.
The policy requires the Library Advisory Board Committee to respond to the complainant within three weeks from the date the complaint is given to them for review.
If the individual is not satisfied with the Library Advisory Board Committee’s recommendation, the matter proceeds to commissioner’s court for final disposition.
All of the background information and copies of the item or items in question are given to each member of the commissioners court, which will render the final decision in the matter.
The policy was adopted by Fort Bend County Commissioners Court on Nov. 9, 2004, and a revised version was approved by Fort Bend County Commissioners Court May 10, 2022.
