The League City Council has appointed a panel to review literature in the town library that some say is unsuitable for young people.

But the Fort Bend County Library System already has policy in place to remove books, magazines or other periodicals that some find obscene.

“There is a process for anyone who wishes to challenge a book,” said Michele Pettigrew, a spokeswoman for the library system.

The process is shown in section No. 13 in the Collection Management Policy, and can be found on the library system’s website by clicking on “policies and procedures” at the very bottom.

The Fort Bend County Library System has books on its shelves found on many banned book lists.

They include “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Breathless,” “A Court of Silver Flames,” “Jack of Hearts,” “House of Earth and Blood,” “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir Manifesto,” and “Beautiful.”

“Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe is described by its publisher as “an intensely cathartic autobiography (that) charts Kobabe’s journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears.” The book “started as a way to explain to Kobabe’s family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual. (However), Gender Queer is more than a personal story: it is a useful and touching guide on gender identity--what it means and how to think about it--for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.”

