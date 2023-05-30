Taral Patel, the former Chief of Staff for Fort Bend County Judge KP George and former Biden-Harris Presidential Appointee, has announced his candidacy to serve as Fort Bend County Commissioner for Precinct 3 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, & YouTube.
Taral helped successfully lead Fort Bend County through numerous flooding incidents, the COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Storm Uri and electric grid failure, droughts, and other major emergencies to emerge stronger and more united than ever. Taral’s efforts have brought thousands of good-paying jobs to Fort Bend, made historic investments in our Public Safety and Emergency Management programs, and fought traffic congestion.
“As a Fort Bend native, I want our community to be the best place in the US and across the world to raise a family and start & grow a business. To achieve that status, we must start dreaming bigger and thinking creatively for the sake of all of our families and generations to come. Let’s finally start making decisions in the open and invite residents and businesses from across Fort Bend to make their voices heard on important issues. I am running for Precinct 3 Commissioner because we must build a stronger Fort Bend,” said Taral Patel.
Taral grew up in Fort Bend and attended Fort Bend County public schools. He has a proven track record of working for the people to turn bold ideas into tangible results since he began progressive organizing with the Fort Bend Democratic Party in 2008. His experience in local, state, and federal government and the private sector has made our local community more effective, engaging, and efficient for everyone that calls Fort Bend home.
Taral has also worked for the Department of Justice's Criminal Division in the Public Integrity Section, as the Deputy Finance Director for a Governor, and as a Legislative Staff member for the Texas House of Representatives, focusing on the Transportation and Government Accountability and Transparency Committees.
Most recently, Taral was appointed by President Joseph R. Biden to serve as Office of the White House Liaison to work on matters related to housing, urban development, and disaster recovery and resilience. During his time with the President, Taral was also a vital member of the White House Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Committee (WHAANHPI).
Taral and his rescue dog and rescue cat from the Fort Bend Animal Shelter, Shadow and Mojo, live in Fort Bend.
