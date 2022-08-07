Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, issued a letter to the top semiconductor chip manufacturing businesses, encouraging them to extend their operations to Fort Bend County following the United States Congress' bipartisan approval of the $280 billion “CHIPS and Science Act,” aimed at building up America's chip manufacturing and developing other critical technological innovations.
The historic passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, authorizes the Department of Commerce (DOC), Department of Defense (DoD), and Department of State (DOS) activities to develop onshore domestic manufacturing of semiconductors critical to U.S. competitiveness and national security. Currently, only 12% of chips are manufactured domestically and the United States lacks the capabilities to produce the most advanced chips at volume.
Microchips play a crucial role in the operation of daily consumer products including automobiles, smartphones, medical equipment, washing machines, and more.
“Fort Bend County is known for our highly trained employees, strategic international location, and a business-friendly environment. Many major technology companies like Amazon and Texas Instruments already call Fort Bend County home, and appealing to technology manufacturing businesses is important for our local job growth in Fort Bend County, the state of Texas, and the Country,” stated Fort Bend County Judge KP George.
Judge George emphasized that opening more semiconductor manufacturing plants in Fort Bend County will strengthen American technology and supply chain, giving the nation a competitive edge in the future.
Letters authored by Judge George were sent to the CEOs of Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Broadcom Corporation, Qualcomm, and Samsung Electronics
