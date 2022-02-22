The Rosenberg Parks and Recreation Board will hold its first meeting since Sept. 2021 this Thursday at the Rosenberg Civic Center.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Director of Rosenberg Parks and Recreation David Junek will discuss plans and updates for the upcoming Fishtastic Fishing Tournament.
The event will take place Saturday Feb. 26 from 8-11 a.m. at Seabourne Nature Creek Park.
Junek will also present financial information on Park Land Fund 221. This will include revenue, expenditures and field fee reports from Oct. 2021 to Jan. 2022.
Civic Center and Events Manager Carrie Marmol will have an update on the upcoming 2022 Family 4th Celebration.
The celebration will take place on July 4 at Seabourne Creek Nature Park.
The Parks and Recreation Board decides on the rules and regulations necessary for the development, maintenance and use of park facilities, both by the public and private entities.
The board is also responsible for generating public interest in Parks and Recreation programs for Rosenberg. Meetings are normally held every fourth Thursday, but this upcoming meeting will be the first one not cancelled for one reason or another.
More information on the Rosenberg Department of Parks and Recreation can be found at rosenbergtx.gov
