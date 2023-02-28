As a growing number of districts are facing budget cuts and staff reductions, Lamar CISD is seeking to gain amazing educators and staff to come and grow with us.
The District will host its annual Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Foster High School located at 4400 Farm to Market 723, Richmond, Texas 77406.
At this event, we are looking to hire teachers, nurses, counselors, librarians, and special education assessment staff. All campuses and multiple departments will be represented in order to offer letters of intent for qualifying applicants.
Lamar CISD serves more than 42,000 students at 47 campuses throughout 15 municipalities. In 2022, the District received an A-rating from TEA, and
passed a bond valued at $1.5 billion, which will include a new CTE building. Currently, the District is one of the fastest-growing schools in the state of Texas with more than 25 new campuses projected to open over the next decade.
