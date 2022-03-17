The Needville Preservation Project is seeking monetary donations in its latest mission to rehab the World War II-era watertower that many Needvillites drive past or notice on a daily basis.
The historic watertower is located in downtown Needville and visible to travelers on State Highway 36.
The organization prioritized the water tower’s repairs, feeling that the tower is vital to the continued growth in the area and along SH 36 as well as the town’s “biggest advertisement of its historical destination,” Needville Preservation Project President Dustin Vacek said.
“The watertower was removed from the water system a few years ago, but the character it adds to downtown is priceless,” Vacek said in an email to The Herald.
“The watertower is seen as a historical symbol of the town, and for many residents, when they see the tower, they know they are home.”
The volunteers in the nonprofit organization make it their mission to preserve historical mementos that separate Needville from other cities.
Projects have included restoring the town’s 1947 fire truck, the old fire station and the old jail, Vacek said.
Despite volunteers applying for an American Rescue Plan Act grant with Fort Bend County, the grant is not a guarantee and the organization asks for residential support.
Estimated costs for the rehabbingproject range from $400,000 to $500,000, according to city officials.
City officials have been divided in the past on whether or not to demolish the tower.
To many residents’ dismay, the Needville City Council voted in November 2018 to to demolish the more than 70 year-old tower.
The demolition was blocked when a Fort Bend County judge issued a temporary restraining order due to an ongoing civil suit.
However, the vote caused residents to elect a new mayor who supported the tower’s preservation.
Representatives will get a better estimate once a structural soundness and pre-rehab inspection are conducted, Vacek said.
Residents interested in donating can make out a check to Needville Preservation Project and mail or drop off to Amegy Bank at 3328 School St.
Residents can also drop off at RE/MAX Opportunities at 3026 School St. or contact Vacek at 281-610-8653 for pick up.
For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
The organization meets monthly on the third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the old fire station at 3115 Richmond St.
