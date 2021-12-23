Nonprofits to receive $11 million in American Rescue Act funds

When Fort Bend County businesses were shut down at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, many employees found themselves without a paycheck to buy food and pay rent and other bills. Fortunately, area nonprofits and churches stepped up to help those folks out.
Now the county is stepping up to help those nonprofits.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced the names of those recipients that will receive funding through the Fort Bend County American Rescue Plan Act Non-Profit Grant Program.
The distribution of the funds, the first allocation of its kind, will help assist non-profit organizations that were impacted by the pandemic and those that address critical needs within the community, George said.
“I’ve said this before, county government doesn’t have a line item in its budget for emergencies. There is a gap, and that gap is filled by you guys,” George told the gathering of civic leaders and community activists.
“Fort Bend County is so blessed to have so many of you who stepped in and took care of our people. Thank you for what you do and thank you for what you did over the past 21 months and even before that.”
Nonprofits receiving the funds are: Art Reach, Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Abigail’s Place, AccessHealh, Attack Poverty!, Blessed Be Hope, Boys & Girls Club, Brazos Bend Gaurdianship, Casa El Bueno, Champions, Child Advocates, Eternal Ghandi Museum, Fort Bend Club, Fort Bend Hope, Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity, Fort Bend Regional Council, Fort Bend Seniors, Fort Bend Discovery Center, Fort Bend Women’s Center, Family Life and Community Resource Center, Family Hope, Fort Bend Club House, Inspired Behavorial Health Inc., Katy Christian Ministeries, Lone Star Legal Aid, Lucille’s 1913, New Hope Lutheran Church, Park’s Youth Ranch, Ser Jobs for Progress, Sewa International, Second Mile, Texana, The Alliance, The Arc of Fort Bend, Veritas I and Veritas II and YMCA.
Because not all of the funds allocated to the program were awarded, George said a second round of funding will likely start in January and he encouraged those nonprofits who were not funded in the first round to apply during the second round.
The $11 million in funds stem from the $157 million the county received from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
George was also joined at the news conference by Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant. George also thanked Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales Jr. and Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers for their support of the program.
Morales and Meyers did not attend the ceremony.
“We needed you. We had to have you. And you stepped up,” Precinct 2 County Commissioner Grady Prestage told the leaders of more than a dozen nonprofits invited to the ceremony at the courthouse. County commissioners formed a committee earlier this year to decide how the American Rescue Act Plan funds would be allocated and which nonprofits were deserving of the funds. Besides feeding the hungry, providing rental and mortgage assistance and help finding jobs, the funds will be used to improve outcomes for local communities and residents, enable non-profit organizations to hire more personnel, and expand to provide more services, especially where the needs are increasing in the county.
