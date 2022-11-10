The much hoped for red wave did not materialize in Fort Bend County. But if Democrats expected a blue wave, they too were disappointed.

Both Democrats and Republicans were elected to office Tuesday.

Still, Fort Bend County Democrats did a better job, albeit slightly, of getting voters to the polls on Tuesday than their Republican colleagues — and it helped some of them secure victories.

Democrat candidates who were trailing after early voting results were posted late Tuesday ended up edging their Republican candidates with Election Day votes, according to unofficial results reported early Wednesday.

For instance, three Democrats seeking seats as County Court At Law judges were trailing after early votes were reported and came back to win their elections.

Democrats snapped up 11 of 17 county offices up for grabs. Those offices include county judge, district clerk, Precinct 2 county commissioner, Precinct 4 county commissioner, two district court seats, three county court at law seats and two justice of the peace seats.

Results are unofficial and recounts are no doubt in consideration.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.