The much hoped for red wave did not materialize in Fort Bend County. But if Democrats expected a blue wave, they too were disappointed.
Both Democrats and Republicans were elected to office Tuesday.
Still, Fort Bend County Democrats did a better job, albeit slightly, of getting voters to the polls on Tuesday than their Republican colleagues — and it helped some of them secure victories.
Democrat candidates who were trailing after early voting results were posted late Tuesday ended up edging their Republican candidates with Election Day votes, according to unofficial results reported early Wednesday.
For instance, three Democrats seeking seats as County Court At Law judges were trailing after early votes were reported and came back to win their elections.
Democrats snapped up 11 of 17 county offices up for grabs. Those offices include county judge, district clerk, Precinct 2 county commissioner, Precinct 4 county commissioner, two district court seats, three county court at law seats and two justice of the peace seats.
Results are unofficial and recounts are no doubt in consideration.
Here are the election results of interest (Fort Bend Count results in parenthesis):
Rep.— Johnny Teague — 65,377 (18,926)
Dem. — Lizzie Fletcher — 114,765 (30,583)
Rep. — Troy Nehls— 149,716 (94,746)
Dem. — Jamie Kaye Jordan — 85,396 (58,252)
Rep. — Greg Abbott — 4,422,365 (117,093)
Dem. — Beto O’Rourke — 3,533,088 (128,783)
Rep. — Dan Patrick — 4,303,437 (114,888)
Dem. — Mike Collier — 3,471,805 (126,181)
Rep. — Ken Paxton — 4,264,824 (114,785)
Dem. — Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 3,476,758 (125,468)
Rep. — Dawn Buckingham — 4,448,838 (120,553)
Dem. — Jay Kleberg — 3,330,540 (120,458)
Rep. — Wayne Christian — 4,386,425 (118,945)
Dem. — Luke Warford — 3,204,225 (116,829)
Rep. — Glenn Hegar — 4,481,436 (121,593)
Dem. — Janet T. Dudding — 3,245,571 (118,531)
Rep. — Sid Miller — 4,464,932 (120,555)
Dem. — Susan Hayes — 3,453,490 (123,774)
State Board of Education District No. 7
Rep. — Julie Pickren — 343,631 (98,394)
Dem. — Dan Hochman — 210,654 (91,739)
Lib. — Alan Pyeatt — 11,760 (3,958)
State Board of Education District No. 8
Rep. — Audrey Young — 311,009 (23,922)
Dem. — Rhett Rosenquest Smith — 124,680 (18,523)
Rep. — Joan Huffman — 178,860 (58,207)
Dem. — Titus Benton — 94,616 (32,961)
Rep. — Lois W. Kolkhorst — 185,691 (47,753)
Dem. — Josh Tutt — 94,920 (49,772)
Rep. — Jacey Jetton — 37,337
Dem. — Daniel Lee — 24,192
Rep. — Sohrab Gilani — 17,179
Dem. — Ron Reynolds — 40,556
Rep. — Gary Gates — 40,117
Dem. — Nelvin J. Adriatico — 25,039
Rep. —Dan Mathews — 21,103
Dem. — Suleman Lalani — 28,240
Rep. — Stan Kitzman — 49,284 (5,127)
Dem. — Larry E. Baggett — 16,153 (4,361)
240th District Court judge
Rep. — Edward M. Krenek — 121,412
Dem. — Surendran K. Pattel — 121,448
268th District Court Judge
Rep. — Steve Rogers — 121,593
Dem. — O’Neil Williams — 120,398
328th District Court, judge
Rep. — Walter Armatys — 120,834
Dem. — Monica Rawlins — 121,206
Rep. — Chad Bridges — 121,223
Dem. — Stephen Longoria — 120,660
Fort Bend County Court At Law No.1
Rep. — Chris Morales — 124,256
Dem. — JaPaula Kemp — 117,850
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 2
Rep. — Jeff McMeans — 120,868
Dem. — Tyra McCollum — 120,923
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 3
Rep. — Andrew Dornburg — 119,142
Dem. — Juli A. Mathew — 122,798
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 4
Rep. — Courtney Rosen Kovach — 120,365
Dem. — Toni Wallace — 121,202
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 6
Rep. — Dean Hrbacek — 121,002
Dem. — Sherman Hatton Jr. — 120,448
Rep. — Trever Nehls — 119,082
Dem. — KP George — 126,828
Fort Bend County Treasurer
Rep. — Bill Rickard — 123,140
Dem. — Albert Tibbs — 118,807
Rep. — Laura Richard —122,662
Dem. — Toni Smith — 119,633
Fort Bend County District Clerk
Rep. — Annie Rebecca Elliott — 120,523
Dem. — Beverly McGrew Walker — 121,833
Precinct 2 County Commissioner
Rep. — Melissa Williams — 25,402
Dem. — Grady Prestage — 39,339
Precinct 4 County Commissioner
Rep. — Ray Aguilar — 21,600
Dem. — Dexter L. McCoy — 27,108
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Rep. — Jaison Joseph — 25,152
Dem. — Roderick C. Garner — 39,442
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Rep. — Justin M. Royce — 27,027
Dem. — Sonia Rash — 31,113
