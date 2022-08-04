Fort Bend County Judge KP George and all four commissioners voted unanimously against providing a cost of living increase to county retirees — and they’re unlikely to give one in the future.
George, along with Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales, Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant voted against the Cost of Living Adjustment without discussion during a July 28 commissioners court meeting.
Prestage said he and his fellow commissioners didn’t need to discuss or debate the issue because they knew the county couldn’t offer a COLA in 2023 or any time in the future.
“It’s not a simple one-time adjustment,” he explained. “You have to continue paying (the increase) for many, many years.”
He said he sympathizes with the retirees, but said they no longer are paying into the retirement system, so it makes no sense to provide them a cost of living adjustment if the county wants its retirement system to remain solvent.
He said the county’s retirement program is very good and “stacks up against any retirement program anywhere.”
“It’s very generous,” he said. However, he added, retirees should not expect to find future increases in their monthly pension checks.
George and Ken DeMerchant have yet to respond to The Herald’s emails or telephone requests for comment.
Morales’ office deferred to the Fort Bend County Human Resource office’s interoffice memorandum to commissioners. That memo recommended not paying an increase to county retirees.
“It is the recommendation of Human Resources that for the 2023 plan year, Commissioners’ Court ... adopts no cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to be paid to retirees or their beneficiaries,” the memo states.
Likewise, Human Resources director Nicole Ledette has yet to respond to email and telephone message requests for information.
News of the commissioners court decision didn’t set well with some county retirees.
Al Aprea, a former sheriff’s deputy who retired from the county in 2005, said he last received a cost of living adjustment in 2007-08.
The amount: a mere $78.87.
