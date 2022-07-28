Fort Bend County Health Director Dr. Jacquelyn Minter shared some good news about current Covid numbers with county commissioners on Tuesday. That good news: the new variant isn’t having much of an impact compared to the original virulent strain.

“As we have anticipated, the impact of the current Covid variant — BA5 — in Fort Bend County and the Houston region has reflected what was experienced in the northwest region of the United States earlier this year,” Dr. Minter said.

“And after a peak of cases just after July 4, our local new active cases last week experienced a decrease.

And over the past week, local data for the week ending July 24, indicates we have an average of 191 active cases reported per 100,000 residents, which is under the 200 cases per 100,000 threshold.”

She said an average of 12 new Covid-19 hospitalizations over the past seven days has been reported, and approximately 6% of staffed hospital in-patient beds (countywide) are presently occupied by Covid-19 patients.

This local data means that the county is now considered to be at a medium community level for impact, she said. CDC precautions for medium community impact are:

■ Stay up to date with Covid vaccines and boosters

