Fort Bend County Health Director Dr. Jacquelyn Minter shared some good news about current Covid numbers with county commissioners on Tuesday. That good news: the new variant isn’t having much of an impact compared to the original virulent strain.
“As we have anticipated, the impact of the current Covid variant — BA5 — in Fort Bend County and the Houston region has reflected what was experienced in the northwest region of the United States earlier this year,” Dr. Minter said.
“And after a peak of cases just after July 4, our local new active cases last week experienced a decrease.
And over the past week, local data for the week ending July 24, indicates we have an average of 191 active cases reported per 100,000 residents, which is under the 200 cases per 100,000 threshold.”
She said an average of 12 new Covid-19 hospitalizations over the past seven days has been reported, and approximately 6% of staffed hospital in-patient beds (countywide) are presently occupied by Covid-19 patients.
This local data means that the county is now considered to be at a medium community level for impact, she said. CDC precautions for medium community impact are:
■ Stay up to date with Covid vaccines and boosters
■ Get tested if you have symptoms
■ Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure
■ Wear a mask on public transportation
■ For those at high risk of severe illness, consider wearing a mask when indoors in public settings and taking additional precautions.
More than 183,300 residents in Fort Bend County have contracted Covid-19 since the first case in March 2020.
Of those, 1,277 have perished from the virus. And of those, 744 have been males. The majority of those who have died — 692 — have been over the age of 70. A total of 293 residents between the age of 60-69 have died from Covid, 172 between the ages of 50-59, 84 between the ages of 40-49, 24 between the age of 30-39, and 11 between the ages of 18-29.
White people make up the majority— 519 — of those who have perished from the virus, followed by Hispanic people, 292, Black people, 260, and Asians, 147.
The most residents to die in one day from Covid-19 occurred on Aug. 21, 2021, when nine people died.
A total of 157,683 residents have been tested for Covid-19 at the county’s free test sites.
Residents may also have been tested at sites outside the county or at private clinics that do not report their test data to the county.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers asked Dr. Minter about a study he had read concerning the Covid-19 vaccines and boosters. He said the study revealed that elderly people who get the vaccine and booster have an 80% chance of getting Covid-19.
“Is there any validity to the study?” he asked.
Dr. Minter said she was unaware of the study but assured Meyers that the vaccines and booster are worth getting.
“The booster and original vaccine are protective, but this is a new variant,” she said. “So the fact that everyone can be exposed (to the new variant) and actually get the new variant is certainly what we’ve seen play out. But the severity, as we have all noticed, is definitely less. We’ve had people pass away (from the new variant). We’ve had people in the hospitals (because of the new variant) but (the severity) is definitely less than earlier when we did not have access to vaccines.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.