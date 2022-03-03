Nehls to battle George in county judge’s race

Former Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls easily defeated his Republican opponent Ibirfrisolam Max-Alalibo in Tuesday’s primary election, setting him up to challenge KP George this November in the county judge’s race.
George, who presently serves as county judge, handily won the Democratic nomination Tuesday by defeating Ferrel Bonner.
Nehls drew 38,516 votes — or 92.3% of the votes cast — in Tuesday’s Republican primary election, and Max-Alalibo earned a mere 3,189.
George, who is completing his first four-year term as county judge, garnered 25,352 of the votes cast in the Democratic primary election — or 69.5% of the votes cast, while Bonner drew 11,115, or 30%.
“Fort Bend County voters overwhelmingly voted to select me and the most diverse slate of candidates in Fort Bend history,” George said after Tuesday’s election.
“Together, we will stand united and represent every person that lives in our beautiful community,” George said. “We will continue to move Fort Bend forward by making our county more effective, engaging, and efficient for all.”
Nehls was equally excited with his victory.
“I’m overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and look forward to the November general election. From myself and my whole family, thank you!” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.