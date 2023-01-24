Representative Troy Nehls (R-Richmond) is seeking full-time interns for his Richmond district office.Current college students and recent graduates are welcome to apply.
Intern responsibilities include answering and logging constituent phone calls, assisting staff with special projects, casework and administrative duties.
The ideal candidate should be interested in public policy, politics and government and is willing to learn more about the legislative process to serve the constituents of Texas’ 22nd Congressional District.
Candidates with strong writing, communication and interpersonal skills are encouraged to apply.
For more information or to start the application process, visit https:// nehls.house. gov/internships.
Nehls was also recently selected to serve on the House Judiciary Committee.
“I am honored to be appointed to serve on the House Judiciary Committee,” Nehls said in a statement. “Having served in Texas law enforcement for nearly 30 years, I understand what our law enforcement and Border Patrol agents need to get their job done. “I will strongly advocate for their priorities on the committee.”
