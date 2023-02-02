Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Richmond) was named chairman of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials, putting the former Fort Bend County Sheriff in a key position in a subcommittee with jurisdiction over the economic and safety regulations of railroads, the transportation of hazardous materials and the issue of pipeline safety.
“At such a pivotal time for our transportation industry, I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials,” Nehls said in a statement. “Our subcommittee will be active in developing pipeline safety reauthorization legislation, as well as conducting oversight of issues such as the supply chain and Amtrak.”
The subcommittee also has jurisdiction over the agencies that administer regulations and oversees metrics such as railroad rates, service matters and restructuring transactions, including mergers.
Additionally, Nehls introduced a bill to prohibit federal funds from going to China until the country pays the US back the $4.6 trillion spent by the American government for COVID-19 relief.
Nehls introduced the China Lied, People Died Act last Thursday.
The Representative said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is “single handedly responsible” for the millions of people killed by the pandemic.
“With a Republican majority, we will work to force the CCP to pay back the $4.6 trillion in Congressionally-appropriated funds, as well as the $16 trillion of American taxpayer dollars that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nehls said in a statement.
