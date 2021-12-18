Fort Bend County Republicans are set to contest almost every public office up for grabs in 2022.

And local Democrats plan to put up a fight.

The deadline to file for public offices up for election next year ended Monday.

Republicans have filed to run for most of the offices. Likewise, Democrats filed for re-election or to seek those offices held by Republicans.

District 22 Congressman Troy Nehls, who is completing his first term of office, will face a Republican challenger in the March 1 GOP primary election, Gregory Jonathan Thorne. The winner will face one of five Democratic challengers in the November general election. Democrats filing the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Committee are Matthew Richard Berg, James Scott Squires, Eugene Howard, Angel Luis Vega and Jamie Kaye Jordan.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George, a Democrat, will also face a challenger in the March 1 Democratic Primary — Ferrel Bonner of Fresno, who is retired. The winner of that race will face the winner of the Republican primary, either Trever Nehls or Max-Alalibo of Stafford.

Here are the other candidates who filed for state offices, where they live and their occupations, if available:

State Sen. District 18

Rep. — Lois W. Kolkhorst, Brenham, incumbent

Dem. — Josh Tutt, Snook, Tx., computer maintenance tech

State Rep. District 26

Rep. — Jacey Jetton, self-employed incumbent

Dem. — Daniel Lee, Houston, attorney

Dem. — Lawrence “Skully” Allen Jr., Richmond, educator

State Rep., District 28

Rep. — Robert Boettcher, Sugar Land, senior mechanical engineer

Rep. Gary Gates, Rosenberg, business owner, incumbent

Dem. — Nelvin J. Adriatico, Sugar Land, real estate Developer

State Rep., District 85

Rep. — Phil Stephenson, CPA, incumbent, Wharton

Rep. — Fred Roberts, insurance

Rep. — Stan Kitzman, Pattison, Tx, drainage district general manager

Rep. — Artemio “Art” Hernandez, teacher

Dem. — Larry E. Baggett, lumber receiving clerk

240th District Court judge

Rep. — Edward M. Krenek, Katy, attorney

Dem. — Frank J. Fraley, Meadows Place, incumbent

Dem. — Surendran Pattel, attorney

268th District Court Judge

Rep. — Steve Rogers, attorney

Dem. — O’Neil Williams, Richmond, incumbent

328th District Court, judge

Rep. — Walter Armatys, Richmond, incumbent

Dem. — Jetty Abraham, Sugar Land, attorney

Dem. — Blair Parker, attorney

Dem. — Monica Rawlins, attorney

458th District Court judge

Rep. — Chad Bridges, attorney

Dem. — Stephen Longoria, Sugar Land, attorney

Dem. — Robert L. Rolnick, Sugar Land, incumbent

268th District Attorney

Brian M. Middleton, incumbent

County Judge

Rep. — I. Max-Alalibo of Stafford, healthcare

Rep. — Trever Nehls, company president

Dem. — Ferrel Bonner, Fresno, retired

Dem. — KP George, incumbent

County Court At Law No. 1

Rep. — Christopher Morales, incumbent

Dem. — Japaula Kemp, attorney

Dem. — Lewis White, Katy, judge

County Court At Law No. 2

Rep. — Jeffrey McMeans, incumbent

Dem. — Tyra McCollum, attorney

Dem. — Oscar Telfair III, Houston, attorney

Dem. — Tony Wadhawan, Missouri City, attorney

County Court At Law No. 3

Rep. — Andrew Dornburg, attorney

Dem. — Juli A. Mathew, Sugar Land, incumbent

County court At Law No. 4

Rep.— Courtney Rosen Kovach, Richmond, Ford Bend assistant district attorney

Dem. — Toni M. Wallace, incumbent

County Court At Law No. 6

Rep. — Dean Hrbacek, attorney

Dem. — Sherman Hatton, Katy, incumbent

District Clerk

Rep. — Gary Catalan, self-employed

Rep. — Annie Rebecca Elliott, retired

Rep. — John Martin, realtor

Dem. — Beverly Walker, incumbent

County Clerk

Rep. — Laura Richard, incumbent

Dem. — Steve Okoroha, Richmond, attorney

Dem. — Toni V. Smith, Richmond, higher education

County Treasurer

Rep. — Bill Rickert, incumbent

Dem. — Qaisar M. Imam, Sugar Land, project manager

Dem. — Johnson Thomas, Sugar Land, pre-trial monitor

Dem. — Albert Tibbs, realtor

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Rep. — Eric Ramirez, Rosenberg, business owner

Rep. — Melissa Williams, Pearland, real estate broker

Dem. — Larry Blackmon, Missouri City, retired

Dem. — Geneane R. Hughes, Fresno, assistant police chief

Dem. Grady Prestage, incumbent

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Rep. — Ray Aguilar, government relations manager

Dem. — Ken R. DeMerchant, Sugar Land, incumbent

Dem. — Travis Lemos, Rosenberg, ecommerce

Dem. — Dexter L. McCoy, public service

Dem. — Neeta Sane, business consultant

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1

Rep. — Kelly N. Crow, incumbent JP 3

Rep. — John Minchew, business owner

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2

Rep. — Tricia Krenek, Katy, attorney

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Rep. — Jaison Joseph, information technology

Rep. — Corrina Ruiz, Rosenberg, case manager

Dem. — Roderick C. Garner, Missouri City, chief deputy

Dem. — Mark Gibson, Fresno, incumbent JP

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Rep. — Justin M. Joyce, incumbent judge JP 4.

Dem. — Patricia David, Missouri City, paralegal

Dem. — Husein Hadi, Sugar Land, attorney

Dem. — Sonia Rash, Sugar Land, attorney

