Fort Bend County Republicans are set to contest almost every public office up for grabs in 2022.
And local Democrats plan to put up a fight.
The deadline to file for public offices up for election next year ended Monday.
Republicans have filed to run for most of the offices. Likewise, Democrats filed for re-election or to seek those offices held by Republicans.
District 22 Congressman Troy Nehls, who is completing his first term of office, will face a Republican challenger in the March 1 GOP primary election, Gregory Jonathan Thorne. The winner will face one of five Democratic challengers in the November general election. Democrats filing the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Committee are Matthew Richard Berg, James Scott Squires, Eugene Howard, Angel Luis Vega and Jamie Kaye Jordan.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, a Democrat, will also face a challenger in the March 1 Democratic Primary — Ferrel Bonner of Fresno, who is retired. The winner of that race will face the winner of the Republican primary, either Trever Nehls or Max-Alalibo of Stafford.
Here are the other candidates who filed for state offices, where they live and their occupations, if available:
State Sen. District 18
Rep. — Lois W. Kolkhorst, Brenham, incumbent
Dem. — Josh Tutt, Snook, Tx., computer maintenance tech
State Rep. District 26
Rep. — Jacey Jetton, self-employed incumbent
Dem. — Daniel Lee, Houston, attorney
Dem. — Lawrence “Skully” Allen Jr., Richmond, educator
State Rep., District 28
Rep. — Robert Boettcher, Sugar Land, senior mechanical engineer
Rep. Gary Gates, Rosenberg, business owner, incumbent
Dem. — Nelvin J. Adriatico, Sugar Land, real estate Developer
State Rep., District 85
Rep. — Phil Stephenson, CPA, incumbent, Wharton
Rep. — Fred Roberts, insurance
Rep. — Stan Kitzman, Pattison, Tx, drainage district general manager
Rep. — Artemio “Art” Hernandez, teacher
Dem. — Larry E. Baggett, lumber receiving clerk
240th District Court judge
Rep. — Edward M. Krenek, Katy, attorney
Dem. — Frank J. Fraley, Meadows Place, incumbent
Dem. — Surendran Pattel, attorney
268th District Court Judge
Rep. — Steve Rogers, attorney
Dem. — O’Neil Williams, Richmond, incumbent
328th District Court, judge
Rep. — Walter Armatys, Richmond, incumbent
Dem. — Jetty Abraham, Sugar Land, attorney
Dem. — Blair Parker, attorney
Dem. — Monica Rawlins, attorney
458th District Court judge
Rep. — Chad Bridges, attorney
Dem. — Stephen Longoria, Sugar Land, attorney
Dem. — Robert L. Rolnick, Sugar Land, incumbent
268th District Attorney
Brian M. Middleton, incumbent
County Judge
Rep. — I. Max-Alalibo of Stafford, healthcare
Rep. — Trever Nehls, company president
Dem. — Ferrel Bonner, Fresno, retired
Dem. — KP George, incumbent
County Court At Law No. 1
Rep. — Christopher Morales, incumbent
Dem. — Japaula Kemp, attorney
Dem. — Lewis White, Katy, judge
County Court At Law No. 2
Rep. — Jeffrey McMeans, incumbent
Dem. — Tyra McCollum, attorney
Dem. — Oscar Telfair III, Houston, attorney
Dem. — Tony Wadhawan, Missouri City, attorney
County Court At Law No. 3
Rep. — Andrew Dornburg, attorney
Dem. — Juli A. Mathew, Sugar Land, incumbent
County court At Law No. 4
Rep.— Courtney Rosen Kovach, Richmond, Ford Bend assistant district attorney
Dem. — Toni M. Wallace, incumbent
County Court At Law No. 6
Rep. — Dean Hrbacek, attorney
Dem. — Sherman Hatton, Katy, incumbent
District Clerk
Rep. — Gary Catalan, self-employed
Rep. — Annie Rebecca Elliott, retired
Rep. — John Martin, realtor
Dem. — Beverly Walker, incumbent
County Clerk
Rep. — Laura Richard, incumbent
Dem. — Steve Okoroha, Richmond, attorney
Dem. — Toni V. Smith, Richmond, higher education
County Treasurer
Rep. — Bill Rickert, incumbent
Dem. — Qaisar M. Imam, Sugar Land, project manager
Dem. — Johnson Thomas, Sugar Land, pre-trial monitor
Dem. — Albert Tibbs, realtor
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Rep. — Eric Ramirez, Rosenberg, business owner
Rep. — Melissa Williams, Pearland, real estate broker
Dem. — Larry Blackmon, Missouri City, retired
Dem. — Geneane R. Hughes, Fresno, assistant police chief
Dem. Grady Prestage, incumbent
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Rep. — Ray Aguilar, government relations manager
Dem. — Ken R. DeMerchant, Sugar Land, incumbent
Dem. — Travis Lemos, Rosenberg, ecommerce
Dem. — Dexter L. McCoy, public service
Dem. — Neeta Sane, business consultant
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1
Rep. — Kelly N. Crow, incumbent JP 3
Rep. — John Minchew, business owner
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2
Rep. — Tricia Krenek, Katy, attorney
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Rep. — Jaison Joseph, information technology
Rep. — Corrina Ruiz, Rosenberg, case manager
Dem. — Roderick C. Garner, Missouri City, chief deputy
Dem. — Mark Gibson, Fresno, incumbent JP
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Rep. — Justin M. Joyce, incumbent judge JP 4.
Dem. — Patricia David, Missouri City, paralegal
Dem. — Husein Hadi, Sugar Land, attorney
Dem. — Sonia Rash, Sugar Land, attorney
