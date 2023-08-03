Needville Volunteer Fire Department receives $220,000 grant

The Needville Volunteer Fire Department received a $220,000 check from the Texas Forest Service. Pictured above from left to right is Riley Teauge, Daisy Svatek, Chef Gerald Matheaus, James Cousins, Camden Teykl, and Captain Dwayne “Sparky” Anderson.
The city of Needville’s Volunteer Fire Department received a grant from the Texas Agricultural and Mechanical Forest Service. The $220,000 grant helped Needville’s VFD purchase a new firetruck for its fleet.
Needville’s VFD took possession of the new truck on July 7. The truck’s cost was $404,000 according to Capt. Dwayne “Sparky” Anderson.
“We have been waiting for about 14 years (to receive one of the grants),” Anderson said. “Our turn came up again.”
The funds of the grant will be directed towards the loan the VFD took out to purchase the new truck, Anderson explained.
“The truck cost is more than the grant so we are using part of our money that we raise in our fundraisers,” Anderson said.
More than half the loan will be paid off instantly, thanks to the grant.
“It is an expensive business being in the fire service,” Anderson said. “This is something we were waiting for.”
The grant is called an House Bill 2604 grant. HB 2604 provides grants to rural volunteer fire departments. East Branch Regional Fire Coordinator of the Texas Forest Service, Nicole Lang presented Anderson and his team with the grant.
“We are allocated a dollar amount by the legislation bi-annually,” Nicole said. “Those funds are then distributed based on (the fire department’s) ratings.”
According to Nicole, the grant is presented based on years in service, size of 911 protection area, miles to nearest mutual aid and population.
“There is an extended amount of backlogs in request,” Nicole noted. “That is why it is allocated based on need and years and months that the fire department has been on the waiting list.”
The grant is often used to purchase vehicles, fire/rescue equipment, clothing, computer systems, dry hydrants, training and more.
“This particular grant is the largest that the Texas Forest Service gives,” Anderson said. “The timing was all right.”
Neeville’s VFD currently contains 28 members.
“We were in desperate need to get a newer apparatus,” Anderson said. “We have aging equipment just like everybody else.”
The grant carries restrictions as to what type of vehicle it can be used for. For instance, firetrucks must be able to hold at least 1,000 gallons of water.
“There are some strings attached that come with the grant,” Anderson noted.
The grant includes a stipulation that allows the Texas Forest Service to use the piece of equipment purchased with the HB 2604 when in need.
“Because it is a grant, (Texas Forest Service) can say ‘We need that piece of equipment to help us’,” Anderson explained “It is called mutual aid.”
Aside from grants, the Needvile VFD raises money through fundraiser events and donations. Upcoming events include a community appreciation barbeque in honor of the VFD’s 75th anniversary on Aug. 20.
On Sept. 23, the VFD will host a “Touch-A-Truck” event at Harvest Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“These grants, the community’s donations, and kindness go a long way. We appreciate the support from the community,” Anderson said. “It was a needed contribution for our department.”
