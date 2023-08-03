Needville Volunteer Fire Department receives $220,000 grant

The Needville Volunteer Fire Department received a $220,000 check from the Texas Forest Service. Pictured above from left to right is Riley Teauge, Daisy Svatek, Chef Gerald Matheaus, James Cousins, Camden Teykl, and Captain Dwayne “Sparky” Anderson.

The city of Needville’s Volunteer Fire Department received a grant from the Texas Agricultural and Mechanical Forest Service. The $220,000 grant helped Needville’s VFD purchase a new firetruck for its fleet.

Needville’s VFD took possession of the new truck on July 7. The truck’s cost was $404,000 according to Capt. Dwayne “Sparky” Anderson.

“We have been waiting for about 14 years (to receive one of the grants),” Anderson said. “Our turn came up again.”

The funds of the grant will be directed towards the loan the VFD took out to purchase the new truck, Anderson explained.

“The truck cost is more than the grant so we are using part of our money that we raise in our fundraisers,” Anderson said.

More than half the loan will be paid off instantly, thanks to the grant.

“It is an expensive business being in the fire service,” Anderson said. “This is something we were waiting for.”

