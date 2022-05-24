Needville ISD employees can breathe a sigh of relief after learning that their health insurance rates will not be increased for the 2022-2023 school year.
Trustees approved the benefits package at their May 18 board meeting, and also approved raises.
Teachers will receive their annual step increase for each year they teach, as mandated by the state of Texas, and an $1,250 increase as well.
All other staff members will receive a 3 percent pay raise.
The annual salary for first-year teachers was increased from $54,250 to $55,500.
After being reelected in the May 7 election, trustees John West and Scott Valchar were sworn in at last week’s meeting. West defeated three challengers to keep his Position 1 seat on the board, and Valchar had no challengers for Position 2.
Trustees also voted on officers, reelecting Chris Janicek as president, Kim Janke as vice president, Valchar as secretary and Tim Sbrusch as assistant secretary.
Agenda items approved by the board include: the purchase of Chromebooks; the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the junior high; and the district’s contracts with SSC for custodial services and Damon ISD to accept transfer students from that school district.
Cost of the new HVAC system is $49,758, and it will be installed during the summer.
Chief Financial Officer Ben Pape said the Chromebooks are needed to replace older ones, in order to continue to provide each Needville ISD student with one.
He said 100 percent of the purchase price will be reimbursed to the district by the government’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program.
Needville ISD previously purchased $389,000 in Chromebooks and was reimbursed by the ECF.
Pape said 250 Chromebooks will be ordered during the summer, and as many as 900 or so more may be needed throughout the upcoming school year.
Tim Teykl addressed the board, offering insights on what he said is the need for a structured policy for naming district events and facilities.
Doing so, he said, “brings us pride and passion.”
He said there are numerous models to follow in the naming process and it’s a great way to “eternally honor” individuals.
Will Band addressed the board during the Citizens Communication portion of the meeting, complimenting the district for a job well done and expressing a desire for things to return to normal at the elementary school, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided somewhat.
Band said parents are looking forward to being involved again and believe students deserve more opportunities to present programs, participate in educational presentations and enjoy other such activities.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said administrators and staff understand.
“As the school year began in August of 2021,” he said, “a new wave of COVID struck, so procedures were put in place to meet CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and health department expectations so we could continue with face-to-face instruction, which has proven to be most effective for student learning.”
The hope, said Rhodes, is for things to pretty much be back to normal come fall.
Needville High School twirlers Mackenzie Dees, Hope DeLeon, Lissa Kubena and Emily Wittneben were honored by the board for advancing to state UIL competition. The contest takes place May 28 at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.