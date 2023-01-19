Needville’s historic water tower comes down

Contractors began dismantling the historic water tower in downtown Needville on Wednesday after years of political wrangling that saw several mayors and council members elected and dismissed by voters who either wanted to keep the tower or have the eyesore removed.
Many residents were seething Wednesday as they watched the WWII-era tower being taken apart piece by piece.
“That tower has been part of our history forever — forever,” said Needville City Council member Cindy Valchar, who served as treasurer on the Needville Preservation Project, which has been raising money to restore the tower.
Valchar, who is also director of the Needville Chamber of Commerce, said she is displeased with the process in which the tower is being removed.
“I’m beside myself. I can’t believe they tore it down and I can’t believe the way in which it was torn down,” she said. “It is covered in lead. The lead wasn’t removed before it was torn down. They cut it apart with the lead still on it. Now that lead is being spread across the community.”
Although the water tower was removed from the water system a few years ago, “the character it added to downtown is priceless,” preservationists told The Herald.
More than a few residents didn’t want to see tax dollars spent maintaining what they considered an eyesore. The long and often emotional battle claimed more than just the historic tower.
Ernie Stuart defeated longtime Mayor Delbert Wendt in 2015, partially because he pledged to keep the tower. However, he and fellow aldermen voted in 2018 to have the tower dismantled.
Stuart’s vote on the issue cost him his post and he was replaced in the next election by fellow council member Andrew Bohac, who pledged to preserve the tower.
Bohac, a member of the Preservation Project, lived up to his pledge but voters replaced him in May 2020 by fellow council member Sandra Dorr.
In 2019, former city council member Rick Sinclair, filed an injunction to block the tower’s destruction, arguing that the tower’s demolition would release harmful lead into the atmosphere. A Fort Bend County Judge agreed with him. Valchar believes the injunction is still in force.
In October 2021, the Needville council gave the Preservation Project one year to come up with funds to rehabilitate the tower.
The Preservation Project managed to get a nonprofit grant from Fort Bend County through federal ARPA funding for $375,000 — $187,500 of it becoming available in 2022 and the other $187,500 in 2023.
In April 2022, an engineering report estimated it would cost about $600,000 to refurbish the tower. The county later rescinded the grant.
The October 2022 deadline came and went without the Preservation Project meeting its funding deadline — or at least announcing it had to the council.
The Needville council voted 3-2 in December 2022 to award a $67,000 contract to a company to demolish the tower.
Voting against the contract were Valchar and Chad Nesvadba. Voting to award the contract were Wyatt Sbrusch, Phillip Wigginton and Dusty Kalkomey.
