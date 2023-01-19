Needville’s historic water tower comes down

Contractors dismantle the historic water tower in downtown Needville on Wednesday. 

Contractors began dismantling the historic water tower in downtown Needville on Wednesday after years of political wrangling that saw several mayors and council members elected and dismissed by voters who either wanted to keep the tower or have the eyesore removed.

Many residents were seething Wednesday as they watched the WWII-era tower being taken apart piece by piece.

“That tower has been part of our history forever — forever,” said Needville City Council member Cindy Valchar, who served as treasurer on the Needville Preservation Project, which has been raising money to restore the tower.

Valchar, who is also director of the Needville Chamber of Commerce, said she is displeased with the process in which the tower is being removed.

“I’m beside myself. I can’t believe they tore it down and I can’t believe the way in which it was torn down,” she said. “It is covered in lead. The lead wasn’t removed before it was torn down. They cut it apart with the lead still on it. Now that lead is being spread across the community.”

Although the water tower was removed from the water system a few years ago, “the character it added to downtown is priceless,” preservationists told The Herald.

More than a few residents didn’t want to see tax dollars spent maintaining what they considered an eyesore. The long and often emotional battle claimed more than just the historic tower.

