Incumbent Needville ISD Trustee John West has drawn three opponents for his Position 1 seat on the school board, while no one filed to run against Position 2 Trustee Scott Valchar.
Hoping to unseat West for a three-year term on the board are: Mellissa Toon, who is self-employed; attorney Brigitte Echols; and contractor Jim Kocian, who served as an NISD trustee for 33 years, 25 of which were as president of the board.
West works as a project manager and Valchar is in technical sales.
Deadline to file for election was Friday, Feb. 18, and the election is May 7.
Early voting takes place from April 25 through May 3 at numerous locations throughout Fort Bend County.
On Election Day, Needville voters may only cast ballots at the county’s Road and Bridge Department, 3743 School St. in Needville.
