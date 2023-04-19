Needville Harvest Festival, Inc. (NHF) Executive Board members have announced the discontinuation of the annual celebration.
Established in 1983, NHF began in downtown Needville and was eventually relocated to Harvest Park, located at 3001 Violet St.
The final event took place in October, 2022.
Board members wish to graciously thank all of NHF’s loyal volunteers and sponsors over the past many years. They are too numerous to list, and we are forever grateful for their support and dedication.
We would also like to reach out to those who faithfully attended our festival each year. You, along with our volunteers and sponsors, are the reason our festival was so successful and such an important part of our community for decades.
In 2021, the facility was renamed Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park. Wenzel supported NHF from the very beginning, and was an integral part of the continuing success of the festival as well as maintenance and improvements of the park.
His legacy continues every day as the entire community enjoys the park, and we will forever be grateful for his generosity and support.
