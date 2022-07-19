At the summer safety press conference held in the new Emergency Operations Center in Richmond, county officials warned residents of the dangers associated with our extreme heat advisories.
Among the officials who spoke was Fort Bend County Social Services Division Manager, Najat Elsayed. Elsayed reminded the public of the financial assistance residents may be eligible to receive to help them persevere through hard times.
“Fort Bend County Social Services is here to help,” Elsayed said. “County residents who qualify on a short-term basis with utility bills, rent and mortgage bills, medication or food needs during times of hardship.”
Social Services offers varying resources for citizens who may need financial assistance to get back on their feet.
“For homeless, victims of crime, elderly, disabled and those struggling with mental health, we can assist with temporary emergency shelter, food assistance and case management,” Elsayed remarked.
The extent of assistance is determined by analyzing each individual’s situation to ensure them the help they need.
“We evaluate case by case,” Elsayed explained. “It’s depending on the individual and what’s going on. There are different grants with different requirements, some are one time [and] some are three months.”
According to the social services website, there is no limit to the income brackets that may qualify for aid; anybody can reach out for help.
“If you have a utility bill and an emergency happens and you’re stuck, we will help you cover that utility bill if you are eligible — if you qualify — so that you can make it to the next month and have the means to be able to take care of yourself from there.”
Elsayed completed the informational speech by listing where to access and apply for available resources.
“If you are in need, the first step is to contact our office via phone at (281)238-3502 or (281)403-8050,” Elsayed continued. “You can also request assistance online at fbctx.gov/social-services. Come to our offices in Rosenberg or Missouri City, and we’ll be happy to try to help you as best as possible. If you would like to help a community member in need, you can do so through our adoptive family program on our website.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.