The City of Richmond released its 2023 movie list for the Movies At Wessendorff series.
Movies will air at Wessendorff Park at 500 Preston Street on the first Friday of each month except for October and November.
The family-friendly event is free, with the Rotary Club of Rosenberg providing complimentary popcorn and the city providing free water.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets.
Here’s the schedule for March.
March 3 — Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 31 — Peter Rabbit 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.