Capitol Highlights

A long-awaited state report concludes most pregnancy-related deaths in Texas in 2019 were preventable and disproportionately affected Black women.

The report, issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Committee, indicated deaths were mainly attributable to hemorrhage, mental health conditions and blood clots. Also playing a role were discrimination and violence, according to a Dallas Morning News analysis of the report.

DSHS issued the report after months of delay, which drew criticism from members of the committee and maternal health advocates, as well as Democratic lawmakers.

Fourteen women died during pregnancy over the study period, while another 45 died up to a year after giving birth. The Legislature in the coming session is again likely to consider extending post-partum Medicaid assistance from six months to one year, The News reported.

The “consistence of maternal health disparities” was noted by the committee as a key theme that runs through the report. Black women are twice as likely to experience serious health issues during childbirth.

“The report makes clear that state leaders must do more to prevent maternal deaths and support healthy pregnancies among Texas women of all backgrounds, regardless but particularly among Black women,” said Diana Forester, Director of Health Policy for the advocacy group Texans Care for Children.

