More than 22,000 residents in Fort Bend County have cast early ballots in the upcoming March 1 primary elections.
Right at 22,403 had cast ballots in the Democratic or Republican primary elections as of 5 p.m. Friday, the latest voting data available.
Of those, 20,802 cast ballots in person. And of those, 9,666 voted in the Democratic Primary and 11,136 voted in the Republican Primary.
Another 1,601 had cast ballots by mail as of Friday.
At least 5,980 residents have requested mail-in ballots. Of those, 1,794 were requested by Republicans and 447 have been returned to be counted.
A total of 4,186 Democrats requested mail-in ballots, of which 1,154 have been returned to be counted.
Monday’s results were not available at press time.
A record 504,630 residents are eligible to vote in the March election. Early voting ends Feb. 25.
Voters may cast ballots at any of the 24 voting sites countywide. Identification is needed to cast ballots. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.
Voters may cast ballots in a number of federal, state and county races. At the federal level, voters may cast ballots for U.S. Rep. District 22, which includes Fort Bend County.
At the state level, voters may select a candidate for Governor, Lt. Governor, Texas Attorney General, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner and railroad commissioners and a large number of Supreme Court and Appellate court judges, as well as district judges.
At the county level, voters can mark their choice in the races for county judge, county commissioner, county attorney, county clerk, district attorney, district clerk, treasurer, tax assessor-collector, sheriff, constables and justices of the peace.
To be eligible to vote in Texas, voters must be a United States citizen, a resident of the county where they submit the application, at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date their voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day, not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole) and not declared by a court either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
