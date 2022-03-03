Political newcomer Tyra McCollum edged two opponents in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election to advance to the November general election.
She will face Jeff McMeans in the race for the County Court At Law 2 judge’s seat.
McCollum earned 51.74% of the 35,013 votes cast in the election on Tuesday, or 18,114 total votes. Tony Wadhawan drew 6,320 votes, or 18.05% and Oscar Telfair III garnered 10,579 or 30.21%.
McMeans, who presently presides over Court At Law No. 2, was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.McCollum,
McMeans to battle it out
