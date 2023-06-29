Master Gardeners show out

The Fort Bend Master Gardeners were presented the first-place plaque for its Vegetable Garden Enhancement Project at Wednesday’s luncheon at The Range. Pictured, left to right, are Fort Bend Master Gardeners President Carol Gaas, County Extension Director Dr. Amy Ressler, Texas Master Gardener Volunteer Ambassador Louie McDaniel, Program Coordinator Brandry Rader and County Horticulture Extension Agent Boone Holladay.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

The Fort Bend Master Gardeners have earned first-place honors from the state for their Vegetable Garden Enhancement Project.

The thrilling news was announced during its annual luncheon at The Range in Rosenberg on Wednesday.

Louie McDaniel, the Texas Master Gardener Volunteer Ambassador, presented the Search for Excellence Award to the Fort Bend chapter in the Teaching Site category.

The award was secured at the Master Gardeners State Conference in May.

This category acknowledges a project that establishes a new or significantly improves an existing physical location for educational purposes, showcasing or sharing the best horticulture practices.

The teaching site must be fixed or permanent.

Examples include:

