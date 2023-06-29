Master Gardeners show out

The Fort Bend Master Gardeners have earned first-place honors from the state for their Vegetable Garden Enhancement Project.
The thrilling news was announced during its annual luncheon at The Range in Rosenberg on Wednesday.
Louie McDaniel, the Texas Master Gardener Volunteer Ambassador, presented the Search for Excellence Award to the Fort Bend chapter in the Teaching Site category.
The award was secured at the Master Gardeners State Conference in May.
This category acknowledges a project that establishes a new or significantly improves an existing physical location for educational purposes, showcasing or sharing the best horticulture practices.
The teaching site must be fixed or permanent.
- A demonstration garden.
- A school or community garden.
- A permanent educational display at an extension office.
Carol Gaas, President of Fort Bend Master Gardeners, was grateful to the state organization for the honor privilege.
“We very much appreciate that we had the opportunity to create this garden because it impacts the citizens of the Fort Bend County area with all of the fresh produce we produce to give to our local food banks,” Gaas said. “It was a culmination of efforts by different master gardeners to make this happen and the citizens who have supported us through our fundraising efforts to create the garden.”
The garden comprises 17 cedar planters growing over 30 varieties of vegetables, an herb garden, a native plants garden, and a 625-square-foot pavilion complete with a 1,625-gallon rainwater irrigation system.
The gardeners cultivate tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, and other fresh produce.
Master Gardener Karen Zurawski further mentioned that the gardeners harvested 230 pounds of food last Wednesday to donate to the Richmond food pantry.
The gardeners anticipate donating approximately 1,500 pounds of fresh vegetables each year, hoping to reach 2,000 pounds soon.
Gaas encourages the community to visit the education center on Band Road to witness the garden firsthand.
“We don’t want to be the best-kept secret,” Gaas said. “We want people to come out and see this, learn from what we are planting, and try it themselves in their backyards.”
