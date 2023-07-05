Mary Ann Maroul died on June 28, 2023. She was born on October 25, 1940 in Guy, Texas. During her elementary years, she attended Guy and Needville schools. She finished her freshman year in Needville High School and entered the Congregation of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament where she graduated from high school. She received her B. A. degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. For several years she taught first grade in the Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. While teaching, she was passionate about her students, and was creative and decorative in the classroom. Later, due to health conditions, Mary Ann left the Congregation, and continued working in the business world.
Mary Ann was a kind and gentle spirit who was very faithful and devoted to the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and to her love of God. She was hard-working and very loyal to her employers. She was blessed with a creative flair for decorating, especially birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, etc. She had a fervent love for the outdoors and gardening, using her green thumb for planting and creating flower arrangements. She had a deep love for her nieces and nephews that included babysitting and never forgetting any birthday. Mary Ann had a true dedication for cheering on the Astros and rarely missed watching or listening to a game. Another passion she had was listening to and enjoying various types of music.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph R. and Louise T. (Pavlicek) Maroul, two brothers, Joseph (Joe) and Alois, two sisters, Frances Newsom and Mildred Smith, and brothers-in-law, Joe T. Newsom, Laren Wigington, and Charlie Zwahr. Her survivors include her sisters, Sr. Dorothea Maroul C.V.I. and Sr. Beatrice Maroul C.V.I, from Houston; Lillie Ann Wigington from Rosenberg, Henrietta (Jim) Martin from College Station, and Joanie Zwahr from Guy; sister-in-law, Georgia (Tobola) Maroul from Rosenberg and brother-in-law Edward W. Smith from Needvillle and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staffs of University Place and Memorial Hermann Hospice for their care of Mary Ann.
Funeral Services for Mary Ann Maroul, 82, of Guy, TX, have been set for 11:00 AM Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 603 Mulcahy Avenue, Damon, TX 77430, with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, Jul 8, 2023, at the church, with a Rosary beginning at 10:30 AM before the Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament 3400 Bradford St., Houston, Texas 77025 and/or St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Damon, Texas 77430.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.